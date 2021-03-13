Embiid Out 2-3 Weeks as Sixers Avoid Worst Fears Following Knee Injury

The Sixers will be breathing a sigh of relief as superstar Joel Embiid is only expected to miss two to three weeks of action following an awkward fall against the Wizards.

Despite having to gingerly walk off the court, Embiid only sustained a bone bruise and no structural damage to his knee, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

Embiid, a four-time All-Star and MVP contender who entered Friday’s game averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, is a lynchpin for the Sixers.

Before the injury, Embiid had 23 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes. It was his first game back after an NBA-mandated quarantine following his exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Ben Simmons was exposed to the same person and could be cleared to play Sunday vs. the Spurs if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.