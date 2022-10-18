Sixers 2022-23 opening night, season starting lineup projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers are just hours away from opening up their 2022-23 NBA season after going unbeaten in the NBA preseason.

The Sixers are looking to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and make a legitimate push toward an NBA Finals appearance. With Joel Embiid at center and James Harden at guard leading the way, this team is looking to be a solid contender this year.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last season, the Sixers finished fourth in the East with a 51–31 record and fell to the Miami Heat in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the season ended in a disappointing fashion, the team made roster additions in the offseason that will bolster the team's depth.

As they head into a brand new season, here's a look at a few lineups the team may utilize for the upcoming year:

76ers starting lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Tyrese Maxey

SF: Tobias Harris

PF: P.J Tucker

C: Joel Embiid

It goes without saying that Harden and Embiid will continue to be the captains of the Sixers' ship. Harden, a former MVP and 10-time All-Star inked a deal in the offseason that will pay him $33 million for the 2022-23 season and includes a player option of $35.6 million for the 2023-24 season.

Beside Harden and his top-tier IQ is Embiid, who is a top defensive anchor for his team and is also no slouch on offense. The 28-year-old center won a scoring title and averaged 4.2 assists last season. Now he looks to lead the team to higher heights.

During the 2021-22 season, a starting lineup including shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle was used and proved successful at times. They scored 123.3 points per 100 possessions with Thybulle, according to Cleaning the Glass. But since preseason, the 25-year-old does not appear to be a part of the regular rotation for the upcoming season.

Instead, the 76ers signed 37-year-old veteran P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33.2 million deal. Tucker will most likely be the starting power forward for the team.

Sixth man: De’Anthony Melton

One of the most underrated roster acquisitions that the 76ers were able to make during the offseason was the trade for guard De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers acquired the 24-year-old guard with elite defensive potential and complimentary offensive skill set from the Memphis Grizzlies in a 2022 NBA draft-night deal. Melton was a part of Memphis' rotation last season, where he averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Now, the 6-foot-2 guard looks to transition into the Sixers roster by leading the second unit, contributing offense and emerging as a strong defensive rebounder.

76ers bench

Shake Milton (PG)

Danuel House Jr. (SG)

Jaden Springer (SG)

Matisse Thybulle (SF)

Furkan Korkmaz (SF)

Julian Champagnie (SF)

Georges Niang (PF)

Michael Foster Jr. (PF)

Paul Reed (C)

Montrezl Harrell (C)

House Jr. and the Sixers agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal during the offseason. Signs point to House Jr. playing on the wing and he's proven to be a strong player on defense. The 29-year-old small forward is a solid spot-up shooter and has experience playing alongside Harden during the time he played for the Houston Rockets from 2018-22.

The Sixers also recently signed 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option in the second year.

Who do the 76ers play on opening night?

The 76ers will kick off their 2022-23 season against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers and Celtics went 2-2 in their matchups last year and now both teams look to battle it out in the East. The Celtics also underwent a few roster tweaks in the offseason, so here’s a look at their prospective lineup for the 2022-23 season:

Celtics starting roster:

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Al Horford

Celtics bench: