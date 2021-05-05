Philadelphia Sports

Philly Sports Fans Are ‘Most Informed', ‘Most Obnoxious', President Biden Says

President Joe Biden also calls the Fishtown neighborhood 'a neat place'

By Dan Stamm

President Joe Biden says Philadelphia sports fans "know everything," apparently to a fault.

"Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world."

The president made the remark while speaking to a self-described "girl from Philly" and others during a lunch stop at Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

Biden noted that first lady Jill Biden is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

"I never disagree with my wife, she's always right," the first-term Democrat said. "That's smart, right? Kind of a Philly thing."

Biden himself is also an Eagles fan and was on the field celebrating when the Birds won Super Bowl LVII in 2018.

Former Vice President Joe Biden looks on during the celebrations after the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His brief lunchtime conversation also touched on an "Irish" Philadelphia neighborhood where he says has spent a lot of time. Biden called Fishtown "a neat place" after learning the woman he was speaking to was from that neighborhood.

