Rhys Hoskins Undergoes Successful ACL Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins underwent successful ACL surgery in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, the team announced. His timeline for recovery is seven to nine months.

Hoskins tore his left ACL on March 23 when he went back on a groundball at first base in the second inning of a spring training game. He fell to the ground after reaching the outfield grass, clutching his knee after the non-contact injury.

Hoskins played in 156 games in 2022, hit 30 homers in the regular season then six more in the playoffs. Hoskins' .794 OPS ranked 11th among all first basemen.

He is also the second-longest-tenured Phillie after Aaron Nola.