Phillies Vs. Rockies: Odubel Herrera, Zach Eflin Lead Phils' Win

Phillies do a little bit of everything in second straight win over sloppy Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This was what you would call a complete victory.

The Phillies pitched well Tuesday night.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They hit well.

And, yes, they fielded well.

The result was a 10-3 win over the sloppy Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.

Are the slow-starting Phillies beginning to heat up?

You be the judge.

They have beaten the Rockies two nights in a row, pounding out 20 hits and scoring 18 runs.

Seven of the Phillies’ hits these last two nights have been for extra bases.

Maybe manager Joe Girardi was right when he predicted after Monday night’s game, “I think a lot of these guys are really going to start to heat up. I really believe that in my heart and we’ll see some bigger outputs from the offense for sure.”

Odubel Herrera had two of the Phillies’ extra-base hits Tuesday night, an RBI double and a two-run homer.

But there was more than just offense to this Phillies win. Zach Eflin pitched six innings of two-hit ball, surrendering just a second-inning single and a sixth-inning solo homer to Charlie Blackmon. Eflin struck out three and walked one. He has gone 28 straight starts, dating to August 2020, without walking more than two batters.

The Phillie killer Blackmon hit his second homer of the night against reliever Andrew Bellatti in the eighth. Blackmon has 14 homers in his career against the Phils and 10 at Citizens Bank Park.

Defense, hardly the Phillies’ strength, also played a huge role in the win. Right fielder Nick Castellanos made a terrific leaping catch at the wall to take extra bases away from Dom Nunez in the third inning and resurgent Alec Bohm shined throughout the game at third base.

But the defense that helped the Phillies the most was the shoddy brand of glovework turned in by the Rockies for the second night in a row.

One night after making three errors, the Rockies made two more. Seven of the Phillies’ runs so far in this series have been unearned.

The Phillies benefited from two Colorado errors and a wild pitch from German Marquez in scoring three times in the second inning. The Phils actually pushed across two runs on the wild pitch.

The Phils scored four more times in the fourth inning on hits by Bohm, Herrera, Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins, and three more times in the sixth, two coming on Herrera’s homer.

The victory left the Phillies at 8-10 heading into the third game of the four-game series Wednesday night. Ranger Suarez will get the ball for the Phillies and he will look to continue an excellent run of starting pitching by the club. Over the last three nights, Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson and Eflin have combined to allow just three runs in 18 2/3 innings.