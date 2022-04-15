Phillies Vs. Marlins: How to Watch Saturday's Game on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Saturday is set to be a wild day in Philly sports, and NBC Sports Philadelphia has you covered from start to finish for Phillies vs. Marlins, Flyers vs. Sabres and, of course, Game 1 of the Sixers playoff run vs. Toronto.

How can I watch the Phillies vs. Marlins game on Saturday?

Saturday’s game in Miami can be found via live stream on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, the NBC Sports App via your connected TV, or the MyTeams app on your mobile device.

You’ll need to authenticate with your cable, satellite or telco provider to access the stream.

Phillies coverage begins with Phillies Pregame Live at 5:30 p.m., followed by first pitch a bit after 6:10 p.m. and Phillies Postgame Live after the game goes final.

How can I watch Phillies vs. Marlins on my TV?

You’ll need a smart TV or a connected device to view the stream on your television via the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sports app is available via Apple TV, Google TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and Samsung.

Once you download the app, you’ll be asked to sign in with your cable, satellite, or telco provider to access the stream.

Is the Phillies vs. Marlins game available to watch on traditional cable?

The game is not on Comcast cable this Saturday, due to coverage of the Sixers and Flyers.

Service Electric customers in the Lehigh Valley can find the Phillies game on Channel 902.

If you’re an Astound Broadband customer in the region, you can find the game on Channel 994.

Optimum customers in Central New Jersey can find Phils vs. Marlins Saturday on Channel 206.

Where can I find the Sixers and Flyers games?

You can catch your 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs vs. the Toronto Raptors on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with streaming available via the MyTeams app, NBC Sports app and on NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with Sixers Pregame Live, followed by Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby on the call of Game 1 at 6 p.m. Sixers Postgame Live follows the action.

You can catch the Flyers vs. the Buffalo Sabres on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, with streaming coverage also available via the MyTeams app, NBC Sports app and here at NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. Flyers Pregame Live is on the air at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop shortly after 7 p.m. Flyers Postgame Live greets you after the final horn sounds.