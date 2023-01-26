Want to see the National League champs in action in 2023?

Single-game tickets for all 81 Phillies home games at Citizens Bank Park go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Besides the action from Trea Turner, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber and the Phils on the field, there is plenty of fun to be had with promotional giveaways and even a postgame concert from Shaquille O'Neal (seriously) this season.

Here's your guide to the public onsale:

When do Phillies tickets go on sale?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Where can I buy 2023 Phillies tickets?

Tickets are being sold on Phillies.com.

What are some of the most-intriguing games, promotions?

Opening Day against the Cincinnati Reds (Thursday, April 6) and the rest of the opening weekend games against the Reds (April 8, 9) are sure to be big draws as the Phillies honor the National League champions. All fans will get NL champ pennants on Opening Day (April 6), fans 15 and older will get NL champ T-shirts on Opening Night (Saturday, April 8) and Sunday, April 9) will feature the NL champs ring ceremony.

Other Phillies promotions include several Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Nights (April 11, April 25 and May 9); Mother’s Appreciation Day with a ladies crossbody bag giveaway (May 7); a Dick Allen bobblehead (June 9); post game concert from AJR (June 10); Xfinity Fireworks shows (June 30, July 17); Alec Bohm cooling headband (July 2); Trea Turner T-Shirt (Aug. 26); and Bryce Harper Funko vinyl figure (Aug. 27).

The most interesting promotion could be a postgame rap performance from Diesel, a.k.a. basketball hall of famer and analyst Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal, on Saturday, July 1.

"Aside from the great promotions offered this season, the 2023 schedule will also showcase the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball,” John Weber, Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations and projects, said. “Schedule highlights include four exciting weekend matchups in May and June with the Boston Red Sox on May 5-7, Chicago Cubs on May 19-21, Los Angeles Dodgers on June 9-11 and New York Mets on June 23-25.”

Weber forgot the mention the potential to potentially see superstars Shohei Ohtani and New Jersey native Mike Trout as the Los Angeles Angels come to town Aug. 28 to 30.

Whatever games you choose, you can help cheer the Phillies on as they look to make another World Series.