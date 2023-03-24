Phillies Name Aaron Nola Opening Day Starter

Aaron Nola named Phillies' opening day starter for 6th straight year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's no surprise if you've been paying attention to how the Phillies have aligned their rotation throughout spring training, but Aaron Nola will be the opening day starter, the team announced Friday.

Nola will face Jacob deGrom and the Rangers on March 30 in Texas.

This is Nola's sixth straight opening day start. Only Robin Roberts (12) and Steve Carlton (10) made more consecutive opening day starts with the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler is on track to pitch the second game of the season April 1. It's unclear how the remainder of the staff will be lined up to begin the season but the rest of the rotation is Taijuan Walker, left-hander Bailey Falter and potentially left-handed reliever Matt Strahm in a three-inning stint the first time the No. 5 spot comes up.

The Phillies open on the road with three games in Texas, then three at Yankee Stadium. Their home opener is April 6, a week after opening day, against the Reds.

Nola, 30 in June, is entering a contract year. He could be due more than $150 million in a long-term deal. He's coming off of the second-best season of his career. In 205 innings, he pitched to a 3.25 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 235 strikeouts and just 29 walks. He threw 25 more innings than the year before and allowed seven fewer home runs. He made four strong starts in September and didn't allow an earned run in either of his first two playoff starts, wins over the Cardinals and Braves.

This will be his first career meeting with the Rangers.