Phillies Eke Out Their First Low-Scoring Win of the Season

Aaron Nola bounced back from the shortest outing of his career and Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper drove in big runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Phillies came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals, 3-2, on the road Wednesday night.

The victory was the Phillies' third in a row and it improved their record to 12-14.

The win was the 1,000th of Joe Girardi's managerial career.

The Phils will try to sweep the series Thursday night.

Nola's night

The right-hander lasted just 2⅔ innings against Atlanta in his previous start.

This time, Nola went seven strong and allowed just two runs. He scattered five hits, two walks and struck out eight.

Nola is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in six starts. He has 48 strikeouts in 36 innings.

Getting to Corbin

Washington lefty Patrick Corbin is usually tough on the Phillies and this was no exception. He took a 2-1 lead into the seventh and allowed just six hits over that span.

The game changed quickly in the seventh when Didi Gregorius led off with an opposite-field triple to chase Corbin. Bohm then greeted Will Harris with a first-pitch, game-tying single to right.

Washington's defense let Harris down when a fly ball off the bat of Andrew McCutchen fell in between center fielder Victor Robles and right fielder Adam Eaton. That put runners on first and second and Harper delivered the go-ahead run with a two-out single to left.

Harper has 20 RBIs. He's hitting .317 with 1.086 OPS.

How 'bout that 'pen?

Tommy Hunter delivered big outs for the third straight game and Brandon Workman notched the save in the ninth as the bullpen came through with two scoreless innings to protect Nola's lead.

Workman made everyone nervous by falling behind in counts and throwing 23 pitches in the ninth. He allowed two hits in the frame and got the final two outs, both strikeouts, with runners on the corners.

Over the last three games, all wins, the bullpen has pitched 9⅔ innings and allowed just two runs.

Hoskins continues to heat up

The Nats took a 1-0 lead on a solo homer by Juan Soto in the second inning. The Phils tied it on a solo homer by Rhys Hoskins in the third.

Hoskins had a miserable second half last year and came out of the gate slow this season. But his production has ramped up over the last couple of weeks. Over the last 16 games, he is hitting .286 (16 for 56) with three homers and nine RBIs. He is hitting just .229 but his on-base percentage is .418, which ranks in the top 10 of the NL.

Hoskins' home run was his third of the season, all coming in nine games on this road trip.

Lineup stuff

Girardi went heavy on righty bats against the lefty Corbin. Phil Gosselin was the DH. He had two hits. Scott Kingery played center field. Roman Quinn, 1 for 6 lifetime against Corbin, did not start but entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and scored the go-ahead run.

Up next

The two teams play the series finale on Thursday night. Rookie Spencer Howard (0-1, 6.17) pitches for the Phillies against three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.31).

