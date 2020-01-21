Larry Bowa asked a question Tuesday afternoon.

"You think he'll be unanimous?"

Derek Jeter was a 14-time All-Star and a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees. He won a Rookie of the Year award, was a World Series MVP and finished in the top 10 in American League MVP voting eight times. He won five Gold Gloves at shortstop and finished his career with 3,465 hits. Only Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speaker had more.

We're talking rare air here, folks.

We're talking icon.

So, six hours before the official Hall of Fame announcement was to come down early Tuesday night, the question that Bowa pondered wasn't whether Jeter would make it through the doors of Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility – that was a slam-dunk, take-it-to-the-bank, lead-pipe cinch – it was would he be just the second player ever to be elected unanimously.

"He should be," Bowa said.

The answer to Bowa's question came soon enough.

No, Jeter did not make it into the Hall unanimously, as his great Yankee teammate Mariano Rivera did the year before. But he still received historic support as he sailed into Hardball Heaven on his first try.

Jeter appeared on 396 of the 397 ballots cast by voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Voters are encouraged but not required to make their ballots public. The identity of the one writer who did not vote for Jeter was not immediately known. That person will likely come forward at some point, not that it will matter a whole lot in the final analysis. The 99.7 percent of the vote that Jeter did receive is the highest ever for a position player.

Hard-hitting outfielder Larry Walker, an MVP and three-time National League batting champ, was also elected. He made it by six votes in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot.

Former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling missed by 20 votes, but his 70 percent bodes well for future election. He needs to get to 75 percent of the vote in his final two years on the ballot.

Another former Phillie, third baseman Scott Rolen, received 35.3 percent of the vote in his third year on the ballot.

Bowa, the great former Phillies shortstop and manager, played 2,222 games at shortstop, seventh-most all time. Jimmy Rollins played 2,227 games at short, sixth-most all-time. Omar Vizquel ranks first on the list at 2,709 and Jeter is second at 2,674.

Bowa enjoyed an up-close look at Jeter's greatness during the 2006 and 2007 seasons when he was third-base coach for the Yankees. Jeter still had another seven seasons to go in his career, but even at that point, Bowa knew he was looking at a Hall of Famer.

"He just had an aura about him that said, ‘If you want to be a big-leaguer, watch me,' " Bowa recalled. "It was that way in everything he did. He never sulked if he didn't get any hits.

"In my two years there, I don't think I ever saw him make a mental mistake. He was always well prepared. He was very coachable and open to advice. He never jogged. He always played the right way. In big situations with the game on the line, he wanted to be at the plate. And he produced."

Bowa compared Jeter to a couple of players he managed with the Phillies, one a Hall of Famer, one a potential Hall of Famer.

"He reminded me of Jim Thome, the way he handled himself," Bowa said. "Very humble guys. Both team-first. If it was the eighth inning and a guy led off with a double, you didn't have to tell Jeter to get the ball to the right side and get him over to third.

"He was a little bit like Chase Utley. You wind him up in April, say good luck and have a good year, and at the end of year he'd have a great season. He could have played without any leader or manager. Incredible work ethic."

Like any other player, Jeter could have an off day, though not often. Bowa recalled a time in 2007 when the Yankees played an awful game.

"I think it was a Sunday game," Bowa said. "It might have been the worst game I'd ever seen the Yankees play."

The performance left manager Joe Torre quietly seething. He called the team together after the game.

"I'd never seen Joe angry before," Bowa said. "He usually got with guys one-on-one in his office if he wasn't happy and no one knew about it. But this time, we played so bad that he felt like he had to get everyone together."

Torre didn't go after the 25th man.

He went right for the heart – Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

"He was all over them," Bowa said. "It was the only time I ever saw Joe get on a guy like that. There was no swearing or anything like that, but he literally pointed them out and told them they were better than that and he expected more."

The next day, Jeter was getting ready to do some early work with Bowa in the infield. Bowa asked him about what had gone down the day before.

"Jeter was completely accountable," Bowa said. "He said he deserved it. That really showed me something. Here was a guy putting together a Hall of Fame career and he just got it. He didn't take it personally."

And he won't take not being a unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame personally, either.

Ninety-nine-point-seven percent.

We're still talking rare air here, folks.

"The guy was just solid, man," Larry Bowa said. "So professional. Just a pleasure to watch. I'm really happy for him."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies