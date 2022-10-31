Jimmy Rollins to throw out first pitch of World Series Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have pulled alumni from their 2008 World Series-winning roster to throw out the first pitch for each of their home games in their electric run to the Fall Classic.

Thus far in this postseason, the lineup has gone Shane Victorino, Pat Burrell, Matt Stairs, Ryan Howard, and Jayson Werth to do the honors. The Phillies have a perfect 5-0 record at Citizens Bank Park in the playoffs.

If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

The shortstop and leadoff hitter from the 2008 World Champs, Jimmy Rollins, announced on 94 WIP Friday afternoon that he will throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday’s World Series Game 4 at CBP.

Jimmy Rollins says he will throw out the first pitch before Game 4 at CBP. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 28, 2022

Rollins was an integral part of the Phillies’ Golden Era from 2007-2001 when they won five straight N.L. East titles, two National League pennants, and the 2008 World Series. Rollins helped the Phillies close out both the NLDS against the Brewers, and the NLCS against the Dodgers, hitting leadoff home runs in the close-out game of each series.

Jimmy Rollins swats a lead-off homer in Game 5 of the 2008 NLCS. Starting @JimmyRollins11 pic.twitter.com/rEdawu5O00 — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) October 28, 2022

The man they called “J-Roll” was drafted by the Phillies and played 15 seasons in red pinstripes. No one in franchise history has more hits (2,306), or doubles (479). And no player was seemingly in the middle of more big moments during the team’s five-year run at the top of the National League.

At the risk of drawing unfair parallels between this year’s squad and the 2008 Phillies, Rollins and Company were also perfect at Citizens Bank Park the year they won the whole ball of wax (7-0).

After splitting the first two games in Tampa against Rays, the Phillies won Games 3, 4, and 5 to claim the franchise’s second title.

Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup icon Bernie Parent retweeted a tweet about him throwing out the first pitch for Game 3 Monday night.