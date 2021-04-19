8 Phillies Players/Coaches Out Under COVID Protocol

8 Phillies personnel in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Monday night's Phillies game against the San Francisco Giants will go on as scheduled even though the team placed three players and two coaches into COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.

In all, the Phillies have eight uniformed personnel in protocol. Three members of the coaching staff were placed in protocol on Friday.

Pitchers Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore and infielder Ronald Torreyes were placed on the COVID injured list on Monday.

The team recalled three players from the alternate site in Lehigh Valley to fill those roster spots. Pitchers Cristopher Sanchez and Damon Jones were added along with infielder Nick Maton. All were previously on the 40-man roster, though none have ever appeared in the majors.

Maton, 24, was in the Phillies' starting lineup, batting eighth and playing shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, who was out with an inflamed right elbow.

Gary Jones, manager of the Phillies' Triple A team, was added to the coaching staff for Monday night's game. He was slated to coach third base.

The five coaches in COVID protocol are third base coach Dusty Wathan, bullpen coach Dave Lundquist, staff assistant Bobby Meacham, first base/outfield coach Paco Figueroa and hitting coach Joe Dillon.

Moore was scheduled to pitch on Friday in Denver. If he is not back from protocol by that time, Vince Velasquez would start, manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi spoke with reporters at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. MLB rules prohibited him from talking about any specifics relating to the players and staffers who are in protocol. Girardi did disclose that he had his second COVID vaccination shot earlier Monday.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations, was slated to speak to reporters at about 5:15 p.m.