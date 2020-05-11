5-Round MLB Draft? Here Are the Notable Phillies Drafted After Round 5

News broke late last week that 2020's MLB draft will be only five rounds, with teams able afterward to sign however many undrafted players they want for a maximum of $20,000 each.
This is horrible news for thousands of draft prospects. Major-leaguers don't only come from the first few rounds. There are plenty of examples throughout Phillies history of impact players being selected after Round 5.
Here are the notable major-leaguers drafted after the fifth round and signed by the Phillies:
6th round: Bob Boone, Ozzie Virgil
7th round: Ken Giles, Kyle Kendrick
8th round: Chuck McElroy
9th round: Ryan Madson, Aaron Altherr
10th round: Marlon Byrd, Jason Grimsley
11th round: Justin De Fratus, Michael Stutes, Gary Bennett
14th round: Mike Williams
15th round: Geoff Geary
17th round: Johnny Estrada
20th round: Ryne Sandberg, Domonic Brown, Darin Ruf, Brad Ziegler
21st round: Nick Punto
23rd round: Bobby Estalella
25th round: Darren Daulton
27th round: Toby Borland
30th round: Jake Diekman
33rd round: Kevin Sefcik, Brock Stassi
38th round: Jarred Cosart
The names that jump out at you are Sandberg, Daulton, Boone and Madson, but there are numerous others listed above who also went on to have solid big-league careers, particularly relievers.
Plenty of undrafted kids this summer will go the junior college route which would allow them to reenter the draft next year. Those who do choose to sign after going undrafted in 2020 will likely choose the organization that sells them most on opportunity and/or development since all teams can offer the same $20,000 maximum.
