The 2020 Phillies Spring Training TV Schedule Is Here

The Phillies will be playing in spring training games in less than two weeks and you can catch 10 of them on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

This will be the Phils' most interesting camp in years because of the new, experienced, succesful coaching staff, the first full spring training for Bryce Harper in Clearwater, two key new arrivals in Zack Wheeler and Didi Gregorius, and the presence of exciting prospects like Spencer Howard and Alec Bohm.

Jim Salisbury broke down the Phillies' top 10 spring training storylines earlier today.

Here is the full TV schedule for Phils Grapefruit League action:

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Pirates at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Monday, Feb. 24 vs. Orioles at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Blue Jays at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Saturday, March 7 vs. Red Sox at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Monday, March 9 vs. Yankees at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Tuesday, March 10 vs. Twins at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Tuesday, March 17 vs. Blue Jays at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Reds at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Thursday, March 19 vs. Yankees at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Saturday, March 21 vs. Rays at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia

