Peyton Manning Says He Believed Patriots Bugged His Locker

Peyton Manning couldn't help but be paranoid whenever he played in Foxboro.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback took a shot at the New England Patriots -- as he tends to do -- during ESPN's Monday Night Football "ManningCast." Manning said he'd meet with his teammates in the shower because he believed the Patriots bugged his locker.

“Every time I played against New England I used to go and talk to my receivers like in the shower, in the far corner. I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged," Manning said.

Manning's jab, of course, is a reference to Spygate. The Patriots infamously were disciplined by the NFL for illegally videotaping the New York Jets' defensive coaches during a 2007 game.

While Peyton made it clear how he felt about playing against the Patriots, it was Eli Manning who brought up the Patriots spying conspiracy on the broadcast.

"We played the Patriots in that second Super Bowl in Indianapolis and they practiced at your facility all week. Were you a little nervous going back into your facility the next year that they didn't have cameras in your quarterback room?" Eli asked his brother.

The Mannings enjoy stirring up the pot with jokes at the Patriots' expense, so it probably isn't worth taking their comments too seriously. Still, it'll be worth monitoring whether Tom Brady has a response for his two former leaguemates.

