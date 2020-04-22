Philadelphia

Penn Relays Using Esports to Keep Running During Pandemic-Struck 126th Year

The popular sporting event is the oldest, largest track and field competition in the U.S.

By Laura Smythe | Philadelphia Business Journal

A Minecraft version of the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field that will be used in the Digital Penn Relays.
Gen.G and Super League Gaming via Philadelphia Business Journal

Packed stadium seats surrounding the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field. People running on the track. Booths from event sponsors like the United States Marine Corps.

It may look like the typical Penn Relays, but really it’s a virtual Minecraft rendition keeping the Philadelphia tradition alive on its 126th anniversary.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Penn Relays are going digital with a livestream featuring gaming content running 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday on the platform Twitch. The popular sporting event is the oldest, largest track and field competition in the U.S. Upwards of 110,000 people attend, with many coming from between New York and Washington, D.C.

To bring the Digital Penn Relays to life, the university is partnering with Gen.G, a global esports organization with headquarters in Los Angeles and Seoul. The groups had already worked for months to bring a gaming demo and esports activation to the relays when the pandemic forced them to switch gears. The event is frequented by high school and college students, also a prime market for the growing esports industry.

Read more about the digital Penn Relays at PBJ.com.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiacoronavirusesportsPenn Relaysminecraft
