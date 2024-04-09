Wells Fargo Center receives new exterior lighting upgrades

The Wells Fargo Center is now brighter than ever before thanks to new lighting upgrades.

The arena now features new LED boards and customization lights all around the building's exterior, which is part of a broader $400 million renovation to the building that started earlier this year.

The new lighting was on full display for the first time Monday night when the exterior was lit dark red for WWE's Monday Night Raw, the day after WrestleMania XL concluded at Lincoln Financial Field.

The lighting upgrades and other renovations come amid the 76ers efforts to relocate to 76 Place at Market East in Center City. Efforts to make the move official have been met with severe pushback from community members --- specifically those of Chinatown --- who say a Center City arena would negatively impact the way of life for the neighboring community.

Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Wells Fargo Center, announced the original series of upgrades to the arena on Oct. 26, 2023, kicking off a marketing campaign dubbing the arena as the 'New Wells Fargo Center."

Comcast Spectacor also unveiled a $2.5 billion plan to overhaul the area surrounding the sports complex to welcome more shops, restaurants and other activities in an effort to make the surrounding area a more attractive tourist destination outside of the three stadiums --- Wells Fargo, Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park.