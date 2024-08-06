Don orange and black for annual Gritty 5K named for Flyers mascot. How to sign up

Reveal your inner Gritty and start training for the fun run of the year.

On Monday, Philadelphia Flyers Charities officially opened registration for the annual Gritty 5k presented by Penn Medicine.

Since its inception in 2018, the fun run in honor of the Flyers' mascot has not only been a fun-filled event, but also a significant fundraiser, raising over $750,000 to support Flyers Charities, promote the game of hockey and provide aid to families affected by cancer.

The sixth annual event, which participants can run, walk, or jog, will take place this fall on Saturday, October 26, 2024, before the Flyers face the Minnesota Wild at 1 p.m. that same day.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

With an opening ceremony hosted by the legendary mascot himself, Gritty, participants will run a course filled with surprises and sweet treats, including cake. The one-of-its-kind 3.1-mile course will start and end in the Wells Fargo Center Complex, looping through FDR Park.

Features of the run include karaoke, ribbon dancing , caking, break dancing and hula hooping.

Come in your best Gritty attire- whether glitter, fur or googly eyes with a chance to win the infamous ''Best in Fur'' award. Other creative fits can win prizes, including Flyers tickets for the upcoming season. Runners can also get some Gritty Attire in person by getting Gritt-ifed to increase their chances of winning top prizes.

There is both an in-person race and a virtual race option, so fans from all over the world can join in on the fun.

Registration is now open. For the first 48 hours, participants can access special early bird pricing of $50 for adults and $45 for kids under 12.