Laughton fights Tsyplakov, Michkov gets in-game benching and Flyers lose

There were plenty of developments Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center as the Flyers lost to the Islanders, 3-0.

The club was blanked for a second straight game.

And Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost were traded to the Flames after the loss. More on that here.

The Flyers (23-24-6) have lost four of their last five games (1-4-0), a stretch in which they've been outscored 19-6.

"It's not good enough at this time of year," Scott Laughton said. "We've got to find some traction here before it goes too far the other way."

John Tortorella's team dropped to 1-8-1 in the second game of back-to-back sets and has been outscored 42-24. It lost Wednesday night to the Devils, 5-0, and lost Owen Tippett in the process. The 25-year-old winger was out Thursday night after taking a hard open-ice hit early in the second period against New Jersey.

The Flyers are 1-2-0 against the Islanders (23-20-7) this season. The clubs meet once more April 12 in Philadelphia.

• Laughton dropped the gloves with Maxim Tsyplakov, a fight that stemmed from two weeks ago when the New York forward delivered an illegal check to Ryan Poehling's head. Poehling has been out since with a head injury.

Tsyplakov didn't receive a penalty during that game but was given a three-game suspension the next day.

"That's just Laughty taking care of some things that happened in a previous game," Travis Konecny said. "That's the kind of guy Laughty is in the locker room."

• Matvei Michkov didn't play the second half of the game after being on the ice for the Islanders' first goal. The prized rookie finished the night with only 8:30 minutes.

"There are certain situations you need to accept responsibility," Tortorella said.

On Simon Holmstrom's marker, Michkov appeared to leave the defensive zone a little early.

Tortorella has said that the 20-year-old winger will sit from time to time if the Flyers feel he's not grasping something.

"You may not believe it, but it's for the right reason because we care about him, I care about him in where he is in the process, how far along he is in the process," Tortorella said. "And I'm not going to fail him by cowering away from situations that people may second-guess or whatever it may be. We're going to do it the right way with this kid because we think he's that special. So it's my job to do that no matter what happens."

On the ESPN+ broadcast, the head coach was shown having an animated conversation with Michkov.

"That is good to me, that is a couple of people — a player and a coach — going through some conflict, but some honesty coming along with it," Tortorella said.

Michkov had a power play goal overturned in the first period by a New York coach's challenge. Video review deemed that Frost interfered with Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

• Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Marc Gatcomb finished a 2-on-0 in the second period to pad New York's lead to 2-0.

Kyle Palmieri added to the advantage in the third period and that was pretty much the game.

Sorokin was once again a problem for the Flyers. He stopped all 23 of their shots. The 29-year-old entered with a 1.64 goals-against average and .944 save percentage lifetime against the Flyers.

• Frost went up the tunnel in the second period before eventually returning to the bench. He took another shift but then didn't return, last playing with 8:22 minutes left in the middle stanza.

It's uncertain when or if Frost was banged up.

"He tried, he took a rest for a little bit, tried to come [back] and he just didn't feel right," Tortorella said. "He just couldn't play."

• Adam Ginning was called up from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley and played alongside Rasmus Ristolainen.

The move allowed the Flyers to reunite Cam York with Travis Sanheim and Nick Seeler with Jamie Drysdale.

• The Flyers are scheduled to practice Saturday at 11 a.m. ET in Voorhees, New Jersey before heading to Denver for a matchup Sunday with the Avalanche (3 p.m. ET/NBCSP+).

