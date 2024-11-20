Flyers news

Flyers have new sponsor for home and road helmets

The Chevrolet logo will debut Wednesday night

By Jordan Hall

Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier
Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers on Wednesday announced Chevrolet as the sponsor of their helmets.

The Chevrolet logo will be featured on the team's home and road helmets. The logo will debut Wednesday when the Flyers host the Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Chevrolet is a historic brand, known for its toughness, reliability, and strength," Todd Glickman, the chief revenue officer of Comcast Spectacor, said in a statement released by the team. "These are all qualities that define the Flyers team and organization, and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned brand at every home and away game."

For tonight's game, any fans driving a Chevrolet vehicle will be permitted to park for free in the Wells Fargo Center lots.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The league started allowing teams to advertise on their helmets in 2020-21, the first regular season back from the COVID pause. The Flyers' home orange and alternate black jerseys are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Here's a look at the Chevrolet logo on the helmets.

The pictures below are courtesy of the Flyers.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Flyers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and their rivals in the NHL from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

NHL 2 hours ago

How the Philadelphia Flyers became one of the NHL's most valuable franchises

Flyers analysis Nov 18

‘It's so aggravating' — Flyers can't dig out of hole as 5-game point streak ends

This article tagged under:

Flyers news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us