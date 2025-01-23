After almost going to minors, Zamula giving Flyers what they need

NEW YORK — Apparently it wasn't all that long ago when the Flyers wondered if Egor Zamula needed a stint in the AHL.

He had become a healthy scratch for parts of November and December. John Tortorella was still wanting him to play quicker and more decisively. And just trying to send Zamula to the Phantoms would have been a risk with waivers.

But the Flyers thought about it.

"There was a time probably about three or four weeks ago that we were looking about going down to the American League and maybe giving him a rest," Tortorella said Thursday before his team's morning skate at Madison Square Garden. "But then he became a player that really helped us transition. He made some good outlet plays and has been doing that for us regularly now. He kind of ebbs and flows, but I think he has given us some good hockey in getting us out of our end zone."

For the right reasons, Zamula hasn't been super noticeable. The 24-year-old defenseman has quietly gotten better as the Flyers have strung together a 5-0-1 stretch heading into their matchup with the Rangers (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

Since the holiday break, Zamula has put up a goal, three assists and a plus-5 rating in 13 games. Prior to the break, he had a minus-13 mark through 25 games. Now, the Flyers have shown more confidence to rely on Zamula with him alongside Rasmus Ristolainen.

"Just overall, for an extended period of time, I feel like he has been making the right plays and playing really, really solid," Ristolainen said. "We've been taking care of our own net first and then focus on the offense after. Just try to help him at all ends of the ice and use his big size and long stick. I think that's what's working really well.

"I just try to help him, I tell him that you don't always need to hold onto the puck for so long. I mean, he is so skilled, he can see the ice and pass the puck so well, so sometimes he likes to maybe take his time and make the really nice play. But I just try to help him, that you don't need to do that every time. Save your energy and get the puck to the forwards."

Tortorella has never shied away from sitting players if he thinks they need a reset or message. If being healthy scratched and nearly losing his roster spot were either of those things, Zamula has responded pretty well.

"Everybody knows Torts. I've told you, I agreed with him for why I was scratched," Zamula said. "I think I played like s--- in the defensive zone. Now I'm playing better and I'm in the lineup. He tells me everything to my face."

And Zamula knows he has to keep it going.

"For every player, if you're playing a lot, it's an easier game for you," he said. "Easy reads, you're feeling the game, you're growing. Sometimes when you're scratched, it's part of this game. I need to learn something for why I'm scratched and step up to the next level."

