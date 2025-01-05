Get ready for wild card round with Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour

The Eagles are back in the playoffs and that means another NBC Sports Philadelphia party is brewing.

We're kicking off the Wild Card Round with the return of The Road to Victory Bus Tour this Wednesday.

Make sure to stop by and get ready for the playoffs with exclusive swag, special guests and a chance to win tickets to a playoff game. A look at the schedule:

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — Chickie's & Pete's (10 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA)

(10 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA) 1:30 p.m. tp 2:30 p.m. — Downtown Phoenixville (200 block of Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA)

(200 block of Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA) 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Downtown Wayne (North Wayne lot, behind Gingys: 111 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA)

(North Wayne lot, behind Gingys: 111 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA) 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. — Stingers Waterfront (401 S. Swarthmore Ave, Ridley Park, PA)

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

… And that's just the start of the fun.

Meet the bus at the final stop of the day, Stingers Waterfront, where you can catch a live edition of Birds Huddle at 6:00 p.m., followed by our Eagles Playoff Live Q&A with experts Barrett Brooks, Reuben Frank, Ashlyn Sullivan and Dave Zangaro.

See you there?

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube