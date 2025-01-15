Philadelphia Eagles

Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff podcast: Zack Baun on breakout season, Eagles-Rams matchup

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

This week on the Takeoff Podcast we sit down with Eagles All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun about his breakout season and previews the birds matchup against the Rams. Plus, John Clark talks with Penn State center Nick Dawkins about being named 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain and fun stories from his father Darryl Dawkins.

0:00 - Zack Baun
2:10 - Vic Fangio saw something in him
2:59 - Baun's partnership with Nakobe Dean
5:05 - Most meaningful accomplishment this season?
6:48 - The Eagles' physicality
7:36 - Challenges the Rams pose
8:17 - Fans impact on the game
8:40 - Chemistry on the Eagles' defense
9:27 - Did Baun have offers elsewhere before signing with the Eagles?
10:20 - Getting praise from former coaches
11:20 - Mentality of the team going into these playoff games
11:48 - Impressiveness of Saquon Barkley and the offensive line
12:31 - Specialness of the Eagles' locker room
13:08 - What's it like being in the city during the playoffs?
14:00 - Nick Dawkins

Takeoff with John Clark
