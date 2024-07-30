Philadelphia Eagles

Takeoff Podcast: Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell on trash talking A.J. Brown and learning from Slay

Eagles training camp is here and John Clark just sat down with rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to talk about what it is like facing elite wide receivers like DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Plus, Clark sits down with Merrill Reese ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Friday.

00:00 - Quinyon Mitchell
00:37 - Rookie Talent Show
01:40 - Life as a rookie
02:10 - Learning from Slay
03:29 - fighting for a starting job
03:47 - Playing for Vic Fangio
04:27 - Cooper DeJean
05:30 - Facing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith
08:35 - Loudest on the field
10:40 - Merrill Reese entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame
13:15 - impressions of camp
14:15 - biggest surprise at camp
16:28 - Run game
17:16 - Vic Fangio's defense
20:19 - Battle at cornerback
22:18 - leader on defense
24:35 - Facing the Packers Week 1
26:21 - Hurts and Sirianni

