Takeoff Podcast: Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell on trash talking A.J. Brown and learning from Slay

Eagles training camp is here and John Clark just sat down with rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to talk about what it is like facing elite wide receivers like DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Plus, Clark sits down with Merrill Reese ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Friday.

00:00 - Quinyon Mitchell

00:37 - Rookie Talent Show

01:40 - Life as a rookie

02:10 - Learning from Slay

03:29 - fighting for a starting job

03:47 - Playing for Vic Fangio

04:27 - Cooper DeJean

05:30 - Facing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

08:35 - Loudest on the field

10:40 - Merrill Reese entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame

13:15 - impressions of camp

14:15 - biggest surprise at camp

16:28 - Run game

17:16 - Vic Fangio's defense

20:19 - Battle at cornerback

22:18 - leader on defense

24:35 - Facing the Packers Week 1

26:21 - Hurts and Sirianni

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube