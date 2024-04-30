Philadelphia Eagles

takeoff with john clark

Takeoff with John Clark: Quinyon Mitchell, the Trotters, Howie Roseman react to the NFL Draft

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

John Clark caught up with Quinyon Mitchell after his first-round selection for the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, hear from Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and Jr. after the young linebacker fell to the Eagles in the fifth round. Finally, Clark interviews Howie Roseman about the impressive haul of players he brought in over the weekend.

0:00 - Intro
1:02 - Quinyon Mitchell interview
4:09 - The Trotters!
11:09 - Howie Roseman interview after the draft

takeoff with john clark
