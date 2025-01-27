Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles news

Takeoff: Eagles celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl to face the Chiefs

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

The Eagles are heading to New Orleans to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl! John Clark caught up with the Birds on the field after their crushing victory over the Commanders. Plus, Ray Didinger sat down with us for a late night preview of the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl.

00:00 - Eagles are NFC Champs
00:38 - Saquon Barkley
00:48 - Nick Sirianni
01:36 - zack Baun
02:29 - Cam Jurgens
03:54 - Landon Dickerson
05:04 - Jordan Davis
06:39 - Jordan Mailata
08:13 - Josh Sweat
09:17 - Jake Elliott
10:09 - Reed Blankenship
12:17 - Cooper DeJean
15:33 - Ray Didinger
15:52 - Rank this win
18:53 - Jalen Hurts
20:18 - Eagles vs. Chiefs
24:21 - Capitalizing on turnovers
26:30 - Legacy game

