Eagles news

Get ready for Super Bowl LIX with Eagles Live Q&A

By Brooke Destra

Get your questions ready and join our experts Friday at McGillin's Old Alehouse for a Super Bowl LIX Live Q&A!

Ashlyn Sullivan, Barrett Brooks, Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank will answer all your questions (in person and virtually) as the Eagles get ready for a rematch against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Live Q&A wraps up a full evening of live events including Birds Huddle and Mission 59-Let's Fly.

Tune in to Mission 59 Specials leading up to the Super Bowl on NBC Sports Philadelphia, presented by Toyota.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Dallas Goedert 2 hours ago

Dallas Goedert adds to legacy as one of NFL's best postseason tight ends ever

Eagles 13 hours ago

Young Eagles fan pays it forward after receiving surprise ticket to game

