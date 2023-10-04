This might sound a bit cheesy, but a connection between Philadelphia Eagles fans may be love at first bite.

The story starts off with two Eagles fans who started out as strangers and shared a slice of pizza during a random encounter at the Lincoln Financial Field Sunday after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 34-31.

Aliza Phillips of South Philadelphia told NBC10 she had noticed some people were eating pizza and told them she felt like she was missing out and and that bummer her out.

Another Eagles fan then offered Phillips a bite of his pizza and she took the offer.

"Pretty much the next day I was like I need to find this man," Phillips said. "Who is he, sharing his pizza with me?"

Monday morning Phillips posted a message on Facebook with a photo that only showed the side profile of the mysteriously generous Eagles fan and it started circulating.

The Facebook message read in part:

"Shot in the dark here but I've seen the internet work wonders before...possibly missed connection here. I was drunk at the game yesterday and this gentleman let me have a bite of his pizza. Would like to buy him one."

The next morning -- with the help of social media -- the mystery man had been identified as Aaron Jones of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, after people started sending him the Facebook post asking if it was him.

NBC10 caught up with Jones and he explained how the two Eagles fans reconnected.

"My friend Kelly who I was there with, she texted me at 9:42 on Monday and I think Aliza had posted it around 9 a.m. And Kelly said hey the girl that you fed that pizza to is looking for you. And I said no way," Jones said. "She sent me a screenshot of the post and I said OK she is looking for me. That is awesome. So I reached out to her on Facebook messenger."

The two already have their first date scheduled for Wednesday night's Phillies playoff game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

"People are asking when are we getting married, and can we come, are we invited, we have gifts and we want to sponsor it," Phillips said. "I appreciate everything, I'm very thankful for everything. I think it’s a really great moment in history. I'm just excited. I don’t know. I'm excited to see where it goes for sure."

The two have already created an Instagram account together with the caption "How I met your father 215 Eagles edition 🍕🍻💚🦅 GO BIRDS" Check it out below.

Both agree if it does get serious and if there is a wedding in the future they would like to have the ceremony at the Linc, right where their story started.