Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Holidays

Eagles, state leaders deliver holiday presents to students across Philadelphia

Proceeds from "A Philly Special Christmas Party" album by Connor Barwin, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailtata, and Lane Johnson helped buy holiday presents for every student in Philadelphia's public school system.

By Frances Wang and Cherise Lynch

NBC10

It's not every day all the Philadelphia sports mascots show up to your school with the governor and the Eagles.

But thanks to Operation Snowball, this year's holiday season for students in Philadelphia public schools will be one to remember.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Proceeds from "A Philly Special Christmas Party" album by Connor Barwin, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailtata, and Lane Johnson helped buy presents for every student in the city's public school system.

NBC10 tagged along during part of the police-escorted motorcade as the Eagles and state officials made special deliveries to three schools: Eliza B. Kirkbride School, Benjamin Franklin High School, and Alliance for Progress Charter School.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia Dec 15

NJ man wins Jalen Hurts look-alike contest in Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia Eagles Dec 10

Former Eagle Haason Reddick hosts Christmas party for kids in Camden

Current and former Birds hand-delivered the presents to some students, including those on the honor roll and junior ROTC.

Also, "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson even tagged along, sharing that he is an honorary member of the Bird Gang.

"It’s something never done before, not in Philly, or any other city across the country," said Davidson.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HolidaysPhiladelphia EaglesEagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us