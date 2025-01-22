Philadelphia Eagles

You can buy snow from Eagles' divisional round win over Rams … yes, seriously

By Brooke Destra

Well, there's a first time for everything.

The Eagles on Wednesday announced they are teaming up with The Realest to sell commemorative snow from Sunday's 28-22 divisional round win over the Rams.

Yes, seriously.

Limited to just 100 units, fans can get their hands on snow from Lincoln Financial Field's playing surface. The snow has been collected, carefully preserved and authenticated to allow fans to have a piece of Eagles history.

A unique one at that.

A pint goes for fifty dollars, representing the total points scored in the game.

If you place an order, it will be shipped using dry ice to maintain its natural state. Fans are then encouraged to keep the container frozen to keep it in its authentic state.

So, every time you go to grab something from your freezer, you can be reminded of just how cold you were on the day the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

You gotta give them points for creativity, right?

Get it now while it's hot ... or the exact opposite. You know what I mean.

