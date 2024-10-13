Jordan Mailata ruled out in fourth quarter vs. Cleveland

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter and has been ruled out.

Mailata really struggled to get off the field and needed help to limp his way to the blue medical tent. He was quickly ruled out of the game.

Without Mailata, the Eagles put backup Fred Johnson in the game at left tackle. Johnson is their backup swing tackle and had to play right tackle for Lane Johnson in Week 4.

This is a tough game to see the left tackle go down because the Browns have reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett rushing mostly from that side. But Fred Johnson did a nice job in protection on the Eagles’ 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Eagles earlier in this game lost Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Darius Slay (knee). Without Goedert, the Eagles have tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. Without Slay, they were using Isaiah Rodgers. When he got injured, he was replaced by Kelee Ringo.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube