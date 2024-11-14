Jason Kelce to perform with Mt. Joy ahead of Eagles-Commanders

Jason Kelce returns to Philly, this time bringing a dash of holiday spirit.

The retired Eagles center is used to being in the spotlight, headlining MNF on ESPN since his retirement and being arguably the best center in football before that. But now, he’ll take the stage in the name of Christmas.

Before the Eagles host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, Kelce will perform with rock band Mt. Joy in a 20-minute concert at Lincoln Financial Field’s Pepsi Plaza.

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. to promote the third and final Eagles Christmas album, dropping on November 29th. It’s called "A Philly Special Christmas Party," following last year’s "A Philly Special Christmas Special" and "A Philly Special Christmas,” released in 2022.

We have not seen Kelce on the field since last January, but he’s been Philadelphia’s gift that keeps giving. The first two albums raised a combined $4.25M for local charities, including the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Kelce has notably grown his musical status since 2022. He even harmonized with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks in the album’s single, “Maybe This Christmas.” Kelce is “still in awe” over that moment, as he declared in a recent New Heights podcast episode.

The song came out on November 8th, and briefly topped Mariah Carey’s famous “All I Want for Christmas is You” anthem on the Christmas charts.

When brother Travis Kelce asked Jason how it felt to ‘dethrone’ Mariah Carey, Jason responded, “I’ve fought my whole life to be the Queen of Christmas, so the fact that we’re finally here, it’s just really special.”

Yeah. Philly Special.

The Eagles will face the Commanders in a battle for first place in the NFC East on Thursday Night Football. It’s an important game to say the least; both teams are on short weeks, both have the best record in the division. In fact, Kelce wasn’t sure he should be doing this at all. “I don’t know if this is the right thing to do, the Eagles are about to play like the most important game of the year,” But, it’s for charity. And who doesn’t adore Jason Kelce?

Let’s see if the Queen of Christmas can top September’s stage performance.

Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Nick Foles fire up the crowd in Philly 🔥🦅



(via @ESPNNFL) pic.twitter.com/K3MIbwXD5S — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2024

