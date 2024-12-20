Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Two-Shoes fined by NFL for equipment violation vs. Steelers

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has reportedly been fined by the NFL for an equipment violation.

By Dave Zangaro

Jalen “Two Shoes” Hurts has reportedly been fined for an equipment violation in Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

Hurts, 26, wore two different color Air Jordans on Sunday, but the problem was that one of them wasn’t the Eagles primary color.

Here’s the report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The amount of $5,628 is the amount in the CBA for a first-offense violation of a uniform violation. A subsequent violation would cost Hurts $16,883.

On Wednesday, Hurts explained why he went with the two-shoe look.

“I was supposed to wear the Columbia 11s that I gifted the kids that were at the ‘Wings Initiative’ after last week’s game and they never came in,” Hurts said. “I end up having all my shoes there. Guy wanted to take some pictures. Took about 5 minutes, some very casual. And ended up taking pictures with two different cleats. And I was like, “I’ll wear these on Sunday because my shoes didn’t come in.’ Hopefully, they come in soon.”

When asked if he’d wear the two shoes again, Hurts said, “We’ll see. We’ll see.”

Back in October in Cincinnati, Hurts had to play briefly with two different shoes after one of his cleats popped off and he couldn’t get the double-knot out. Hurts ties his cleats tight for extra ankle support.

After that game, Hurts coined a new nickname for himself.

“I had to go Jalen two-shoes for a bit,” he said.

