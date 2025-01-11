Eagles vs. Packers predictions for wild card round of NFL playoffs

The No. 2-seeded Eagles (14-3) will host the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers (11-6) in the NFC wild card round at the Linc on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (10-7)

There are things to be concerned about, sure. The Eagles pass pressure hasn’t been what you’d want late in the season. The Packers’ running attack is among the best in the NFL. Jalen Hurts hasn’t played in three weeks, and the Eagles’ only two impact wide receivers are both nursing injuries that were serious enough to keep them out of practice at some point during the week. And the Eagles are 1-6 in their last six wild-card round games and haven’t won one at home since 2006. So there’s all that. There’s also this: I think the Eagles are the better team. They already beat the Packers once and they’re much better — especially on defense — than they were in the season opener in São Paulo. I expect about 170 from Saquon Barkley, a couple TD passes from Hurts, outstanding red-zone defense from Zack Baun and Company and when all is said and done a 30-22 win and the Eagles’ 11th trip to the conference semifinals since 2000.

Eagles 30, Packers 22

Dave Zangaro (10-7)

As far as a 7-seed, the Packers are a tough draw. They’re a really balanced team with a good offense and defense and we watched them go on the road and win in the wild card round last year before coming up just short against the 49ers in the divisional round. So this probably isn’t the team the Eagles wanted to see in the first round and it’s probably going to be a close game on Sunday. But the Eagles are better. Their 14-win season was certainly not a fluke this year. They beat good teams, rattled off 10 wins in a row and established firm identities on both sides of the football that should play well in the playoffs.

On offense, the Eagles will get Jalen Hurts back from a concussion after missing a couple of games. There’s obviously a fear of rust with QB1 but the last time we saw him in a full game, against the Packers, he had one of his best performances of the season. A.J. Brown (knee) probably won’t be 100 percent but he is expected to play. That means that the Eagles will have Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert all together, which has been rare this season. They also still have a 2,000-yard rusher and the best offensive line in the football. The Eagles’ offense is loaded with talent. As long as they don’t turn the football over — and that’s key against an opportunistic defense like the Packers, which features stud safety Xavier McKinney — they’ll be able to put up points.

On defense, the Eagles have been so solid since the bye week. They have my full confidence entering this game. The one fear is that they won’t be able to get enough pressure on Jordan Love, who rarely gets sacked. But even if they don’t, the Eagles’ secondary has been fantastic all year. I expect rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to be up to the challenge in their playoff debut. And without WR Christian Watson, the Packers don’t have their deep threat. A big key will be slowing down Josh Jacobs. If the Eagles can do that, they’ll be able to keep the Packers out of the end zone.

Eagles 24, Packers 17

Barrett Brooks (13-4)

I love the playoffs. The level of competition gets better and the energy also rises. The Packers are actually a better team than I thought the Birds would face being the No. 2 seed. Both quarterbacks have some health issues entering this game, but they will be starting the game. Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol and I'm sure QB Jordan Love's elbow will be good enough to play.

The Packers’ run game is very good. The Eagles’ defensive line has to stiffen up in the middle. Josh Jacob is a tough runner, especially in between the tackles. If the DL can keep the LBs clean from blockers, this should stop the running game. Make the Packers offense one-dimensional. Force Love to throw the ball.

The Eagles’ offense must play balanced this game. Almost an equal run-to-pass ratio. You all know that I am a run the ball guy but the Packers secondary looks too good not to take advantage of. They are very young and inexperienced. But let's not go overboard and not run the ball consistently. Running the ball is their identity. A tough physical ground game is how the Eagles will win in the playoffs. They must stick to what got them there.

Eagles 31, Packers 21

Mike Mulhern (12-5)

In the expanded playoff field, only one 7th seed has ever won a game. It was the Packers a season ago when they walloped the Cowboys. On paper, Green Bay is even better this year. They’re an 11-win team who went toe to toe with the Lions, Vikings, and Eagles in five of their six losses this season. They’ve also fixed many of their early-season issues. Jordan Love went from 11 interceptions in his first 8 games to throwing zero in his last 7. The defense took major strides under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, finishing 6th in both yards and points allowed. They are a formidable foe, and this will not be an easy game.

The key when the Packers have the ball is how well they can run it. They aren’t going to gash the Eagles, but can they stay ahead of the sticks and avoid 3rd and long situations? Josh Jacobs is one of the hardest backs to bring down, but the Eagles have been one of the best tackling teams in the league. Jayden Reed had 171 total yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, but a lot of that damage came against Avonte Maddox. Cooper DeJean should keep Reed in check. And with Christian Watson out, they don’t have a true deep threat. Couple that with Vic Fangio’s ability to come up with creative game plans and I think it’ll be very tough sledding for the Packers’ offense. Love likes to force passes into tight windows which will result in a couple of interceptions for the Eagles.

With Jalen Hurts back and A.J. Brown saying he will play, the Birds will be at full strength on offense. I can’t get past how much firepower they have. Couple that with an offensive line that features three guys who made the Pro Bowl: Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and another who made 2nd team All-Pro in Jordan Mailata (note: Lane Johnson made both). I think they saddle up a fresh Saquon Barkley and ride him to the divisional round.

Eagles 23, Packers 20

