Eagles news

Eagles release Parris Campbell, could be headed back to practice squad

Campbell played 28 snaps in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens.

By Reuben Frank

The Eagles on Monday released veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell, who they just added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Campbell could be back for a third stint on the practice squad later this week.

Campbell, the Colts’ 2nd-round pick in 2019, has been on and off the Eagles' practice squad and 53-man roster all year. With DeVonta Smith and Johnny Wilson both out Sunday in Baltimore and Campbell out of game-day elevations, the Eagles signed Campbell to the 53, and he played 28 snaps in the win over the Ravens. He had one target without a catch.

Players are only allowed to be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster three times in a season regardless of whether they’re on the 53-man roster in between practice squad stints.

The Eagles signed Campbell in March, released him at the end of training camp, then signed him to the practice squad for the first time in late August. 

He was a game-day elevation for the Falcons, Saints and Bucs games. The Eagles signed him to the 53 to play against the Giants, then released him two days later and re-signed him to the practice squad before signing him again to the 53 this past weekend. 

Campbell has six catches for 30 yards in parts of five games and caught a touchdown in the loss to the Bucs. He’s one of eight players to catch TD passes from both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts. The others are Alshon Jeffery, Dallas Goedert, Greg Ward, Zach Pascal, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz, Jalen Reagor.

In his career, Campbell has 123 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. 

Campbell has played 140 offensive snaps this year, 5th-most among Eagles wide receivers behind Smith (562) A.J. Brown (505), Jahan Dotson (473) and Wilson (223). 

Among 160 wide receivers who’ve played at least 100 snaps, his 30 receiving yards are 7th-fewest. 

