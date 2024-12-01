Eagles inactives: DeVonta Smith out vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Eagles will be without star receiver DeVonta Smith on Sunday against the Ravens.

Smith, 26, will miss his second consecutive game because of a hamstring injury. Smith returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday this week but was unable to return.

While Smith had been pushing to play and even did some light warmups on Sunday, the Eagles are holding him back for another week with a soft tissue injury.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives:

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)

CB Darius Slay (concussion)

WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring)

QB Tanner McKee

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Nick Gates

Without Smith and Wilson, the Eagles receivers for this game will be A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Britain Covey and Parris Campbell. The Eagles signed Campbell to their 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

The Eagles ruled out Slay on Friday because of a concussion he suffered against the Rams. In his place, Isaiah Rodgers will make his second start of the season. Rodgers has played 184 defensive snaps this season while filling in for Slay.

“Yeah, he's done well when he's been in there this year,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week about Rodgers. “I would expect that to continue.”

Tight end C.J. Uzomah and LB Ochaun Mathis are both active for this game after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Mathis will likely handle special teams duties for Ben VanSumeren, who is on IR after a season-ending knee injury in practice on Friday.

