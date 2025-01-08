Something big (and just incredibly Philly) awaits Eagles fans as they look to chow down on playoff football at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, NBC10 got tasty details from Philadelphia-based Aramark about the massive "Pretzel Jawn" in the shape of the Philadelphia Eagles logo.

From the price to the sauces to the size, here are details on the the food item that Aramark Sports + Entertainment says is their attempt at "going BIG on the road to the Big Easy:"

What is the Philadelphia Eagles' 'Pretzel Jawn'?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It's a "jumbo pretzel served with porter cheese sauce, green mustard sauce, and bourbon vanilla brown sugar butter," Aramark said.

The pretzel is in the shape of the Eagles' iconic bird logo.

Aramark Check out Eagles' Pretzel Jawn

"Philadelphia Eagles fans will soar over the Eagle-shaped, jumbo pretzel with an array of sauce choices (yes, one is green) a game day favorite as bold and unstoppable as the birds themselves," Aramark said.

When can Eagles fans get a hold of the bird-face pretzel?

The pretzel will be available during the NFL playoffs at The Linc starting with the Birds' wild card showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, Aramark said.

Where can I get a massive Eagles playoff pretzel?

The Pretzel Jawn will be sold on the concourse by Section 106.

How much does a big Eagles logo pretzel cost?

It's going to cost fans $20 to experience this "Jawn," Aramark said.