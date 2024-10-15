Eagles could still get a 2nd-rounder for Reddick after all

When the Eagles traded Haason Reddick to the Jets, their hope was that he would meet the two conditions to turn that 2026 third-round pick into a second-rounder.

But because of Reddick’s ongoing holdout — he hasn’t played a single snap for the Jets in an ugly stalemate — it has seemed incredibly unlikely the Eagles would end up with that second-round pick.

That possibility of getting a second-rounder has now reopened.

After Reddick’s former agency dropped him, Reddick signed with mega agent Drew Rosenhaus this week and has been given permission from the Jets to seek a trade. According to veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Eagles will still get that second-round pick if the Jets trade him to an NFC team.

NEW: In other #Jets headlines.



I'm told the #Eagles will get a 2026 2nd-round pick from the #Jets if Haason Reddick gets traded to an NFC team, per multiple sources.



— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 15, 2024

So now there’s another reason for Eagles fans to closely monitor the situation with Reddick and the Jets. Because it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Jets trade him back into the NFC.

Of course, the offer from an NFC team would need to be significantly better than an offer from the AFC to make up for the difference between the third round and the second round with that 2026 pick. But, then again, if the Jets still think they can contend this season, they might not want to trade Reddick to an AFC counterpart.

All of this needs to be a part of the equation before the Jets decide to trade Reddick.

The one reason Eagles fans should have hope that Reddick gets traded to the NFC is the possibility that the Lions make a strong offer. The Lions are a legitimate contender in the NFC but just lost their best pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, for the season.

Reminder: There’s a rule that the Eagles cannot trade for Reddick themselves.

Here are the full NFL rules on trades and players being re-acquired.

Here were the initial conditions Reddick would have to meet with the Jets this season to turn that third-rounder into a second-rounder.

1. Reddick plays 67.5% or more of the Jets’ defensive snaps

2. Reddick reaches 10+ sacks on the season

While those might seem like lofty goals, Reddick has hit those marks in each of the last four seasons. But the Jets (2-4) have already played six games without him in 2024.

