Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Jalen Hurts

Eagles' Jalen Hurts aims to support underserved schools through duffle bag sales

By Cherise Lynch

William Raymond Communications

Jalen Hurts continues to show up for the Philadelphia community on and off the field.

The Eagles star partnered with Discommon, a leader in luxury accessories, to create the "Carry the Difference" duffle bag, a fully customized, bespoke creation designed to impact the lives of students in need.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Every dollar raised from the sale of the limited-edition bag will directly support a Jalen Hurts Foundation initiative by creating replenishable school supply closets in underserved schools across Philadelphia. 

The closets will provide students with essential resources to succeed academically, regardless of their circumstances, according to the organization.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This new project comes after Hurts visited local schools as part of his ongoing Keep it Cool Initiative, which works to provide air conditioning to schools in need.

"In these classrooms, I saw how much potential our young people have, but I also saw the barriers they face due to a lack of basic resources,” Hurts said. “This isn’t just about a bag. It's about giving back to the community that shaped me and ensuring these kids have everything they need to succeed. They deserve it."

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Dec 3

When is Eagles-Panthers? How to watch the Birds go for 9th straight win

Eagles news 54 mins ago

Another award for Saquon Barkley's 2024 trophy case

Recently featured on GQ Sports, the "Carry the Difference" duffle is currently available for sale on www.thejalenhurts.com.

With only 250 pieces available, the bag features a laptop sleeve, plenty of storage, reinforced shoulder strap mount points for heavy loads, and custom brushed chrome hardware.

"I’ve been fortunate to have opportunities in life, but I know many students don't have access to the same," Hurts added. "I hope this bag can remind us that we all have the power to make a difference—no matter how big or small."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Jalen HurtsPhiladelphia EaglesPhiladelphia School DistrictEagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us