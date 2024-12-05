Eagles' Jalen Hurts aims to support underserved schools through duffle bag sales

Jalen Hurts continues to show up for the Philadelphia community on and off the field.

The Eagles star partnered with Discommon, a leader in luxury accessories, to create the "Carry the Difference" duffle bag, a fully customized, bespoke creation designed to impact the lives of students in need.

Every dollar raised from the sale of the limited-edition bag will directly support a Jalen Hurts Foundation initiative by creating replenishable school supply closets in underserved schools across Philadelphia.

The closets will provide students with essential resources to succeed academically, regardless of their circumstances, according to the organization.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This new project comes after Hurts visited local schools as part of his ongoing Keep it Cool Initiative, which works to provide air conditioning to schools in need.

"In these classrooms, I saw how much potential our young people have, but I also saw the barriers they face due to a lack of basic resources,” Hurts said. “This isn’t just about a bag. It's about giving back to the community that shaped me and ensuring these kids have everything they need to succeed. They deserve it."

Recently featured on GQ Sports, the "Carry the Difference" duffle is currently available for sale on www.thejalenhurts.com.

With only 250 pieces available, the bag features a laptop sleeve, plenty of storage, reinforced shoulder strap mount points for heavy loads, and custom brushed chrome hardware.

"I’ve been fortunate to have opportunities in life, but I know many students don't have access to the same," Hurts added. "I hope this bag can remind us that we all have the power to make a difference—no matter how big or small."