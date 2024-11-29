Eagles injury report: DeVonta Smith practices again on Friday

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) practiced for the second straight day as the Eagles prepare to face the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday.

Smith, 26, missed last week’s game against the Rams and was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday. But his presence on the field the last two days makes it seem like he’s trending in the right direction. Smith was limited on Thursday.

The Eagles will release game statuses later on Friday afternoon.

While Smith has returned to practice, cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) was not practicing on Friday and has now missed the entire week of practice. Slay got concussed during the Rams game in LA.

Without Slay this weekend, the Eagles will turn to veteran Isaiah Rodgers, who has filled in for him sporadically throughout the 2024 season.

The other limited player from Thursday’s practice, CB Kelee Ringo (calf), was practicing again on Friday.

There will, however, be an addition to Friday’s injury report. WR Johnny Wilson was on the sideline to start Friday’s practice after not being listed on the report the first two days.

That means the only completely healthy receivers on the 53-man roster are A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith and Britain Covey.

