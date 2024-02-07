Wednesday is National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it's a chance to announce a major expansion of the team's commitment to getting girls in the game. And, NBC10 was first to share exclusive details.

From its very first day, the flag football league for girls founded by the Eagles has been a hit.

Launched in 2022, the Eagles Girls Flag Football league began with 16 teams. Now, the Birds are announcing their league has expanded to 96 teams -- a nearly 600% increase in just two years’ time.

Championship games are held at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex. Kickoff to start each season is held at Lincoln Financial Field itself.

We here at NBC10 have seen these games up close. And, the impact of this league on area girls is undeniable.

But, that’s just half of the Eagles announcement.

This past summer star quarterback Jalen Hurts headlined the announcement of the Eagles Fly Forward (FLY:FWD) initiative. It’s a plan to provide 30,000 sports bras so girls who need the essential sports equipment to play.

Tuesday, the Birds are announcing that total of sports bra donations is doubling to 60,000.

The team also will announce the expansion of girls coaching and learn to play clinics -- all with the mission of providing opportunity for girls in sports.