Jason Kelce immortalized on Havertown Dunkin'

Even after he has hung up his Eagles uniform, former center and legendary victory speechmaker, Jason Kelce remains active.

From his New Heights podcast -- which he does with his, somewhat well-known brother Travis -- to his charity work with the Eagles Autism Foundation and founding the nonprofit (Be) Philly Foundation, Kelce can be seen all over the place.

And now, his bearded mug can be seen emblazoned against a Dunkin' shop, located along the 900 block of West Chester Pike in Havertown.

The mural featuring Kelce was unveiled on Monday and is intended to celebrate his recent retirement from football.

During the unveiling ceremony, Dunkin' delivered a check for $13,000 to the (Be)Philly Foundation -- founded by Kelce -- that is focused on providing financial support and increased visibility to evidenced-based organizations that work to improve the mental, physical, and environmental health and well-being of Philadelphia Public School students.

The work was produced by Philadelphia-based artist Glossback, who said in a statement that he wanted to create a mural on his neighborhood Dunkin' as a "thank you" for Kelce's 13-year career as a Philadelphia Eagle.

In a statement, Dunkin' representatives said they hope the mural serves as a way to recognize Kelce's continuous work for the Greater Philadelphia area both on and off the field.