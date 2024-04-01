Kylie Kelce on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship: ‘If Trav is happy, we're happy'

While the world has watched Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story with curiosity and intrigue, Kylie Kelce has gotten a front-row seat to the romance.

Kylie Kelce, who is married to Travis Kelce’s brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, says it’s been a joy to witness the relationship up close.

“Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing,” she said April 1 on TODAY during an interview with co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Travis Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been the source of media attention for months now. That kind of scrutiny is something Kylie Kelce, who was on TODAY to discuss her work as the senior event consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation, can’t wrap her head around, especially when she was asked about what it would’ve been like if she and her husband were under the microscope like that on their first date. Kylie Kelce has previously discussed that initial outing with Jason Kelce, who fell asleep at the bar not long after she arrived.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“There’s no video evidence of that, and I’m so glad,” she joked.

Kylie Kelce is filled with joy seeing Travis Kelce so happy in his relationship with Taylor Swift. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Swift and Kylie Kelce have seemingly developed a bond in recent months. In December, she used the pop star’s ballad “Never Grow Up” in a video she posted about her 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

In January, as Travis Kelce and the Chiefs made their run to the Super Bowl, Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce and Swift were spotted together during the Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, marking the first time the singer had been snapped with either of them. Another photo of Swift and Kylie Kelce at the game surfaced in February.

And while Kylie Kelce may hang out with the world’s biggest pop star, she remains a loving wife, who stood by her husband’s side when he announced his retirement in March in an emotional press conference, in which he thanked his wife.

“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he said while announcing his retirement. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me with love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time.”

Jason Kelce's words were met with rave reviews from fans, and his wife said he was deliberate in trying to make his point that day.

“I think he understood the impact of what football has been to his life, and I think that he wanted to make sure that he accurately conveyed that to everyone else,” she said on TODAY.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: