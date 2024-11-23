Eagles at Rams predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

The Eagles (8-2) are traveling to Los Angeles to face the Rams (5-5) in an NFC battle on Sunday Night Football.

Let’s get to the predictions:

Reuben Frank (5-5)

The Rams may not have a winning record, but they’re certainly a dangerous opponent. They’re only 5-5 but 4-1 after a 1-4 start and now that they have both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back along with Matt Stafford and that adds up to an awfully dangerous offense. This is a fascinating national-TV matchup between the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked defense and the Rams’ explosive offense. I do think the Eagles have an advantage with their offense against a Rams defense ranked 23rd in yards allowed, 22nd in passing yards allowed and 18th in rushing yards allowed. The Eagles’ offense is still not operating at peak efficiency but has nonetheless scored about 30 points per game over the last six weeks. If they ever put it all together over a full 60 minutes watch out. And this will be the toughest challenge yet for the Eagles’ defense, which has been lights out against everybody during this six-game winning streak. Tough game. Long flight. Seventh road game in 12 weeks. Solid opponent. But I’m not picking against the Eagles on the roll they’re on. Like Crash Davis says to Nuke LaLoosh, you have to respect the streak. So I’m going to respect the streak.

Eagles 34, Rams 27

Dave Zangaro (6-4)

The Rams have a 5-5 record but they have obviously been much better at full strength once they got their top receivers back on the field. You would think that all the bells and whistles that go with a Sean McVay offense would create a mismatch for such a young defense but Vic Fangio’s unit doesn’t play like a young defense. They’ve been so disciplined since the bye week and I think they’ll get some big stops against Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday. Look for Jalen Carter to have a big game on the inter of the line too.

On offense, the Eagles should be able to pick up yards against the Rams. They have a strong front but the Eagles’ offensive line has been a strength and that should continue in this game. The Eagles can run the ball with Saquon Barkley but I also think it’s going to be a big game through the air for A.J. Brown. It’s not an easy game and it’s not easy to travel this far but I think the Eagles will be able to win this game and turn their attention to the Ravens in Week 13 with a 9-2 record.

Eagles 28, Rams 21

Barrett Brooks: (7-3)

You would think that the Eagles’ going cross country would have me a little nervous. Not at all. The Birds’ identity travels well. To me, they have the mentality to travel anywhere and beat anyone. Running the ball and playing good defense is how you win Super Bowls. Trust me, I won a SBXL back in 2005 with that same formula. I was playing with the Steelers and we ran the ball over 150 times more than we passed the ball that year.

Defensively, this will be the biggest challenge our young secondary will face to date. The experience that Matthew Stafford has will undoubtedly challenge the two rookie DBs. This is also the best tandem of WRs they have faced to date. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have so much chemistry with Stafford. This QB will challenge even the smallest hole in coverage, because he trusts his arm and the WRs ability to make a play.

Offensively, this will be one of the few times I think the offense should throw early. Take the Rams’ defense by surprise and open with the quick passing game. This should help the Birds open the offense and stop them from starting so stagnant in the first half. The Eagles are the better team and should compound that doubt the Rams already have in their mind.

Eagles 28, Rams 21

Mike Mulhern (8-2)

I was pretty convinced the Rams were a legit NFC contender until they lost to the Dolphins two weeks ago on Monday Night Football. In retrospect, much of their performance offensively can be explained away by having Jonah Jackson play center for the first time in his NFL career. He’s since been benched for rookie Beaux Limmer and things have immediately turned back around. Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns while Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp combined for 229 yards and three of those scores in a win last week over the Patriots. Limmer and the Rams interior offensive line will have their hands full with Jalen Carter up front. I expect he turns in another game-wrecking performance while the Eagles young secondary is up to the challenge on the back end.

In last year’s meeting, both AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert went over 100 yards receiving. With DeVonta Smith likely sidelined, they’ll be the focal points of the passing game. Jalen Hurts will have to make some plays with his legs while we’ll see yet another heavy dose of Saquon Barkley.

In the end, I believe too much in the Eagles defense. The chess match between Vic Fangio and Sean McVay will be awesome to watch, but it’ll be the Birds DC saying checkmate.

Eagles 26, Rams 20

