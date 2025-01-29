Eagles release 1st injury report since NFC Championship Game

The Eagles did not practice on Wednesday but they released their first injury report since beating the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

This report should be taken with a grain of salt because there’s a long time before the Eagles play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

But here’s Wednesday’s estimated injury report:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), WR AJ Brown (rest), G Landon Dickerson (knee), RB Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), TE Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle), C Cam Jurgens (back), DT Moro Ojomo (shoulder), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring), T/G Brett Toth (knee)

Limited: WR Britain Covey (neck)

The most notable injuries coming out of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game were Landon Dickerson (knee) and Cam Jurgens (back). Jurgens had been dealing with a back injury entering the weekend so Dickerson actually started at center. But then Dickerson injured his knee and lasted just a half and Jurgens replaced him.

It was a gutty performance from both of them. And now they’ll have an extra week to heal up for Super Bowl LIX.

“Yeah, we'll see. We'll see,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday about the availability of Dickerson and Jurgens for the Super Bowl. “I know how tough these guys are and how hard they work, and all these guys are playing through bumps and bruises right now.

“I just see their relentless work and relentless effort to get themselves in the best shape they possibly can with their bodies to be ready to go. So time will tell. We'll see as that goes. I know that these guys are doing everything they can do. I can't tell you how much I respect what they go through and what they put their bodies through to play this game we love.

“Yeah, just got so much respect for that. Toughness is a characteristic that I value so much in life and in football. We’ve got a tough team. These guys, the guys you're asking about, they're tough as heck. You can go a long way with toughness.”

Other notes from the injury report:

• Gainwell has a knee injury in addition to the concussion that knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game. You can never be sure with concussions but the extra week could definitely give Gainwell a much better chance to return.

• DeVonta Smith popped up on the report with a hamstring injury. He had a back injury earlier in the playoffs.

• A.J. Brown was listed with just a rest designation. The “knee” was removed to start this week.

• Goedert (rest/ankle) missed some practice time last week but played well in the NFC Championship Game.

• Covey (neck) remains a limited participant. The Eagles activated his practice window last week but didn’t activate him. We’ll see next week if he’ll return for the Super Bowl.

• The Chiefs also released an estimated injury report. They listed five players as full participants: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Kareem Hunt (quad), S Bryan Cook (quad), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), CB Jaylen Watson (ankle).

