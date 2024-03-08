Former Super Bowl MVP announces perfectly unique scholarship in honor of Jason Kelce's retirement

The news is five days old and it remains one of the biggest headlines in sports — Jason Kelce is retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL.

This week has been the perfect time to reflect on Kelce's journey and everything he did to make his mark in history, becoming one of the best centers to ever play the game.

There have been numerous ways he has been honored, including billboards across the Philadelphia area, thank you videos from friends, family and teammates in the latest New Heights podcast, a "Legacy Edition" Campbell's soup, and now, a scholarship.

Former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees and co-owner of Walk-On's Bistreaux announced a scholarship in honor of Kelce's retirement.

Walk-On's will be granting 13 scholarships to walk-on college athletes. It is a perfectly unique nod to his years played in the NFL and where his journey began (a walk-on in college as a linebacker at the University of Cincinnati).

"These scholarships represent more than just financial aid," Brees said. "They're a salute to the relentless spirit and unwavering dedication that drives athletes to excel, mirroring the qualities that Jason Kelce showcased throughout his career.

"With this initiative, your inspirational spirit will continue to guide and motivate future generations. Thank you and here's to the spirit of the walk-on."

