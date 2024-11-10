Eagles inactives: Micah Parsons makes his return for Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cowboys Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons is officially active against the Eagles after missing the last four games.

Parsons was listed as questionable with that nagging high ankle sprain but will be able to play against the Eagles on Sunday. He might be on a bit of a pitch count.

Of course, the Cowboys are without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who will reportedly need season ending surgery on his torn hamstring. Backup Cooper Rush will get the start against the Eagles. They are also without cornerback DaRon Bland, who will need at least another week.

There was far less intrigue with the Eagles inactives list on Sunday. All 53 players on the active roster were available for this game. That includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and more. Even linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is active for this game.

Here’s the list of Eagles inactives:

QB Tanner McKee

S Tristin McCollum

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

CB Eli Ricks

While the Eagles are mostly healthy, they will have to play at least this game without normal starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, who has been on IR with a hamstring injury. This will be Mailata’s fourth missed game so he’s allowed to return after this week if he’s healthy enough to do so.

There were plenty of questions entering the week about some star Eagles players but the week of practice brought more and more good news. First came word that Brown avoided a serious knee injury and then Smith was able to get his hamstring healed up enough to be ready for this game.

Dallas Goedert will make his return after missing the last three weeks with a hamstring injury. Goedert thinks he probably could have played last week against the Jaguars but the Eagles elected to keep him out one more week to make sure he was healed.

And Darius Slay (groin) will also make his return after sitting out last week. Isaiah Rodgers made his first start since 2022 in the win but Slay is good to go.

Jalen Hurts was listed as limited on Wednesday with a “rest” designation but Nick Sirianni later revealed that the starting quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury. That injury is considered minor for now, although it’s something to monitor.

Also keep an eye on Fred Johnson, who will play through a knee injury. Johnson suffered that injury against the Jaguars when he got blocked low by Jags safety Andre Cisco, who was subsequently fined by the league. If Johnson is hobbled, that’s bad news in a game where Parsons returns from injury.

The Eagles did not elevate any players from their practice squad for this game. They will have a quick turnaround before hosting the Commanders on Thursday night.

