Two men convicted of killing Philadelphia sanitation worker in 2022 shooting

After only several hours of deliberation, a jury convicted two men for their roles in the murder of a Philadelphia sanitation worker in 2022, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit, announced that Nushar Scott, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy for shooting and killing 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson.

Rasheen Trusty, 32, who drove Scott to and from the murder scene, was found guilty of third-degree murder and conspiracy, officials said.

According to the district attorney's office, on the morning of Nov. 18, 2022, Johnson had been collecting trash at the corner of Bleigh Avenue and Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section. That's when Scott -- who was wearing a mask -- exited a vehicle and began stalking Johnson for several minutes before opening fire.

Scott fired a total of 28 shots, 15 of which struck Johnson, officials said.

With DNA evidence, cell site location data, and surveillance video, investigators were able to link Scott and Trusty to the crime, officials said.

Scott was arrested in January 2023, and Trusty was arrested in August 2023.

"While this jury conviction cannot bring back Ikeem Johnson, we can rest easier knowing that these two dangerous individuals are off the streets and that this hopefully brings a modicum of closure to his grieving family," said Krasner. "I also applaud Assistant District Attorney Bob Wainwright, Supervisor of our Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit, and ADA Gregory Dashko for their excellent prosecution of this case, and the Philadelphia Police Homicide Detectives for their extremely thorough and cutting-edge investigation that led to the arrests of Scott and Trusty."

Officials said Scott will be sentenced to life incarceration without the possibility of parole and Trusty is scheduled for sentencing in June.

"Ikeem was a great dad. He loved being a father," said Kim Johnson, the victim's mother. "I also want to say that there are no winners in situations like this. Put the guns down and stop this violence."