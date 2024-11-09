Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

Ben VanSumeren clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Cowboys

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

DALLAS — Eagles linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Cowboys.

VanSumeren was initially listed as questionable on Friday afternoon but was upgraded on Saturday as the Eagles got set to travel to North Texas for an NFC East showdown.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

With VanSumeren being upgraded, all 53 players on the active roster are available for Sunday’s game. That includes DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, who are all getting over injuries. Jalen Hurts will also be fine to play in this game; he was limited on Wednesday with a “rest” designation but Nick Sirianni later accidentally revealed that Hurts is dealing with a minor ankle injury.

The only normal starter the Eagles won’t have in this game is left tackle Jordan Mailata, who will have to miss at least one more game on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While VanSumeren has not played a single snap on defense this season, he has carved out a role as a fullback on the offensive side of the ball. He’s also a major special teams contributor. VanSumeren has played 12 offensive snaps this season and 153 on special teams.

The Eagles did not elevate any players from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

One more note from Saturday: Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was fined $11,817 for his low block on Eagles OT Fred Johnson in Week 9.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Nov 7

When is Eagles-Cowboys? Date, time and how to watch NFC East battle

Eagles blog Nov 8

Can anybody stop the Eagles' running game?

Johnson was limited in practice this week and was wearing a knee brace but is expected to play against the Cowboys.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us