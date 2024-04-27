Eagles add wide receiver Ainias Smith in 5th round

With their 5th-round pick Saturday, the Eagles selected Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, a 5-foot-9, 190-pounder.
He’s the first receiver they’ve drafted since 2021, when they took DeVonta Smith in the first round.
Smith spent five years at A&M and caught 180 passes for 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns. After missing most of 2022 with a broken leg, he caught 53 passes for 795 yards with two TDs and a 15.0 per-catch average this past year.
Previous selections:
No. 22 overall - CB Quinyon Mitchell
No. 40 overall - CB Cooper DeJean
No. 94 overall - Edge Jalyx Hunt
No. 127 overall - RB Will Shipley
